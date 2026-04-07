Traffic Fatality in Rock Sound has claimed the life of both driver and passenger

Sasha Butler and Seth both die after losing control of vehicle crashing into Rock Sound Church!

BP scenes from that double fatality in Rock Sound Eleuthera.

Eleuthera| Police are investigating a traffic fatality in Rock Sound Eleuthera which unfolded on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026, shortly before 1:00 p.m..

We are learning a male driver, who we only know by first name Seth, had sustained multiple injuries, including several broken ribs following the crash. He was transported to a local clinic for treatment, but succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 1:00 p.m., officers were alerted to the incident and responded to the scene just outside a local church. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a black 2013 Nissan Teana, bearing license plate EU1906, was traveling southbound when it reportedly veered off the roadway, collided with a utility pole, and continued at stop crashing into a church wall. Speed was a factor.

The female passenger, Sasha Butler, a 42-year-old, sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Bahamas Press while sending condolences to the families involved, we encourages all motorists to drive within the speed limits and exercise great caution when operating a vehicle.

We report yinner decide!