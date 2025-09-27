Bigtime FNM Manager at NIB placed on leave after thousands defrauded from the Board on a family Island!

Former Banker fired for stealing hired at NIB and defrauds the Board of Thousands – IN FACT – NIB does not know how much was stolen!

NIB Headquarters

NASSAU| A bigtime FNM with deep lodge connections, employed at The National Insurance Board, has found himself in the crossroads at NIB, placed on leave, and is set to be CHARGED before the courts by the time this article goes viral!

BP’s forensic audit teams combing through the books across government departments and agencies confirms, a top NIB manager has raided thousands of funds from “MAMA DEM” and has yet to be charged in the courts (BUT THAT GA CHANGE AFTER THIS SERIES OF ARTICLES).

Now BP ga be watching this case, and watching to see how fast this case will be fast tracked as “Suspect #1” appears to be protected by some high-ups in the lodge. We don’t believe at the moment NIB’s Board knows what is happening with this matter.

The NIB “inside heist” was first brought to Bahamas Press through contacts on a FAMILY ISLAND, who came to us spilling all the beans about contributions which vanished.

Those residents on the family island are demanding NIB to update them on their missing funds, which seems to have vanished under the manager on leave. The new manager now placed on the island is all quiet on the incident, with no response coming out at the local family island office. THIS IS INSANE!

BP has identified crooked NIB manager as a former decorated employee of a major LEADING Canadian Bank in the country. He was unceremoniously fired from that bank for the same damn reason (THIEFIN)! WHO BACKGROUND CHECK THESE PEOPLE?!

And this is not the first time an NIB employee has stolen funds at the Board. Yinner remember Dion Dean? He you would recall was the manager of NIB in Andros, who was charged with some 14 others back in 2020. They were caught defrauding NIB and causing citizens to pay more in contributions!

DEAN never went to jail (CAUSING ME TO CUSS), but today is quietly paying NIB back the money he defrauded from NIB. WHAT IS THIS?!

We ga say it like this: NIB has a history of hiding these suspects and allowing them to run off with THOUSANDS IN PUBLIC MONEY! And these are NO POLITICIANS who regularly get accused of such behaviour!

Don’t start BP up now? Cause, we know how to look at the books across Government agencies and if yinner remember, we were at NIB before with former Director Algernon Cargill. That scathing attack on the Board and its former Director lasted for over one year and ya see what happened to him!

Why is the NIB manager from a family island not charged yet for defrauding the Board? WHY?

We ga report and let yinner decide!