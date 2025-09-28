Cabinet Minister and Minister for the Environment The Hon. Vaughn Miller passes 

Hon. Vaughn P. Miller

NASSAU| Bahamas Press reports with sadness the passing of Cabinet Minister The Hon. Vaughn Miller.

The causes of death are unknown at this time but it is reported that he collapsed and was transported to Doctor’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Hon. Vaughn Peterson Miller, M. P., J. P. was born on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas. He attended R. M. Bailey High School and went on to graduate from the Windermere High School on the island of Eleuthera. He attended the University of Richmond, Sienna College and Jacksonville Theological Seminary in the United States of America. He attained a Bachelor and Master’s Degree.

In his professional career he was Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Social Services and Urban Renewal, he is a veteran Broadcaster, Senior Pastor of Resurrection Ministries, a former Trade Unionist and Social Activist, and the Founder and CEO of the motivational organization The Vision Group Ltd.

He was first elected to Parliament on May 10th, 2017 as the Member of Parliament for the Golden Isles Constituency on New Providence. But after crossing the floor in 2019 joining the Progressive Liberal Party he was re-elected September 16, 2021, and appointed to serve as a Cabinet Minister as the Minister of the Environment and Natural Resources for the government of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

For his life and witness in service to GOD and country we at Bahamas Press extend our deep condolences to his wife Mrs Cassandra Miller and son.

May his soul rest in peace.