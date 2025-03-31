Bimini’s new airport is moving at a brisk pace – ahead of schedule!

Bimini airport ahead of schedule.

BIMINI| Bimini’s spanking new multimillion-dollar state-of-the-art airport and runway is well on its way to completion.

BP touched down today on Bimini to examine the works now underway and we can tell you the project is months ahead of its projected completion date.

The airport will have an extended 7500 ft. brand new runway with beautiful landing stripes and lights now finishing up.

The Davis Family Islands Renaissance Initiative comes with a focus on its responsibility to provide sustainable, resilient full-service airport operations. The development of this new South Bimini International Airport is set for completion by December 2025; but, as we said, this project is ahead of schedule. North Eleuthera, your new airport is coming too!

