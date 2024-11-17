Brian Adderley’s new group is now “1958 Friends of GUS”!

Valley Boys Leader Trevor Davis and new B Group Leader Brian Adderley

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Brian Adderley’s B-Group now has a new name after being advised they cannot carry the name Valley Boys anymore. Valley Boys has been taken over by the group registered by the Way Forward Team led by Trevor Davis. Group members for years begged for accountability but were denied.

Slowly, but surely, the group now headed by Davis has returned to Potter’s Cay Dock with a full membership behind them.

Sources close to the group tells BP the new B-Group led by Brian Adderley has registered with the new name “1958 Friends of Gus”.

For more than a year Bahamas Press warned Adderley and crew that something was brewing in the group where serious dissatisfaction was building over the leadership. NO ONE LISTENED TO BAHAMAS PRESS! Now looka dat! The Valley Boys has all the proper titles and registration but Johnny Moon Archer and Brian Adderley dem have been thrown out the group.

Meanwhile leaders in the JCNP were rooting for Adderley and crew because they know the REAL Valley Boys – THE WAY FORWARD – shall return to Bay Street with a vengeance and will be prepared to take NO PRISONERS this Junkanoo Season.

We report yinner decide