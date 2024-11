Captain Ian Shaw

NASSAU| Some stories go quiet around the town and this is one of those stories. BP is learning Captain Ian Shaw took his own life on Monday. He was an experienced captain who knew the waters of the country.

He was mainly based in Florida but was a fixture with tours across the Bahama chain of islands. Over the years, Shaw regularly moved through the Bahamas with one of his favorite stops being at Baystreet Marina.

To his family and many friends may his soul rest in peace.