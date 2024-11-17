Young woman dies in hospital weeks following altercation with male lover…

Syreeta Dames

NASSAU| A young woman is dead tonight following a violent incident several weeks back.

BP is learning Syreeta Dames passed away in hospital on Sunday after weeks in hospital.

According to information, a young man (a mechanic) who she was in a relationship with, entered a violent altercation with Dames. Following that incident she (Dames) was admitted to hospital with serious injuries to her neck where she hang on and battled for life in intensive care.

She died today. Pray for her soul. May she rest in peace.

We report yinner decide!