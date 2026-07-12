BTVI Graduates Told Their Technical & Vocational Training is Needed in The Bahamas Today

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Sen. the Hon. Keenan Johnson said it has been too long that a university degree has been celebrated while the value of technical and vocational education is overlooked.

“I strongly believe that thinking is now in the past. Today’s economy demands something different,” the Parliamentary Secretary said during The Bahamas Technical and Vocational’s (BTVI) 2026 New Providence Commencement Exercise held under the theme, “From Knowledge to Nation Building” at Bahamas Faith Ministries International on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

He said, “The modern Bahamas needs skilled people. People who know how to solve problems. People who know how to build, repair, innovate and create.

“That is why institutions like BTVI are so important. You are entering a world where practical knowledge is becoming more valuable every day.”

The Parliamentary Secretary said technology will continue to reshape the workplace; artificial intelligence is transforming industries; entire professions continue to evolve. “But there will always be a need for skilled professionals who combine technical expertise with critical thinking, creativity and integrity. Those qualities cannot be replaced.”

He encouraged the graduates to never underestimate the value of what they learnt. “The certificate you received today is important but the skills behind it are even more valuable.”

The Parliamentary Secretary said, “They create opportunity and independence and they will build this country. That is why the government remains committed to strengthening technical and vocational education throughout The Bahamas.”

U.S. Ambassador to The Bahamas, His Excellency Hershel Walker said, “I stand before individuals who not only have the ability to shape this country but also shape the world.

“You are going to build great buildings, fix machines, become business leaders, make people beautiful, invent cutting-edge technologies and much much more.”

He added, “Do not listen to anyone who says that this is the beginning of the rest of your life because this is only a chapter.”

The Ambassador also told the graduates not to be afraid of failure because it is a part of life. “We learn much more from failure than we do from success.”

However, he admonished them not to dwell on their failures but to dwell on their successes. “I want you to keep pushing and never give up.”

Assistant General Manager, Human Resources, Water & Sewerage, Pastor and Motivational Speaker Kendyce Moss-Moultrie said, “Our nation faces challenges that require your hands and hearts: strengthening infrastructure, advancing technology, expanding renewable energy, and fostering entrepreneurship.

“These are not abstract goals; they are the very areas where your training positions you to lead. You are builders of industries, innovators of solutions, and stewards of excellence.”

The Pastor told the graduates, “What you do with what you have is entirely up to you to make a mark on the world around you. The future of work is challenged by the ones who refuse to embrace it and place their stamp on it.

“The world around you has changed and will continue to do so, with your impact and impression. The mindset required to be noticed in the world is to contribute to the resolution of the growing and shifting needs of your generation.

“Keeping up with daily changes and planning for future support to remain responsive is critical.” Today is not an end, it is a commencement which means that it must begin.

He said individuals are often told to begin with the end in mind, but that is often difficult because that comes with anxiety and uncertainty for the future that is unknown.

“The difference that you are making today is going to propel you to be the answer to the future. The answer to every need lies in the faith that you have cultivated to be the difference and to make a difference.

The Pastor said, “One day you will be such a success, that people will forget where you started because they will not see you as the person that struggled, but as the person that overcame every obstacle and defied the odds.”