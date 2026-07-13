KILLER ON BAIL MURDERED TRADE UNIONIST James McPhee big Sunday morning – The suspect robbed McPhee last year and was to begin trial in a few days!

What yinner ga do with all these KILLERS ON BAIL MURDERING CITIZENS?

Trade Unionist James McPhee

NASSAU| Police have opened a murder investigation resulting from the death of trade unionist James McPhee.

McPhee suffered fatal lacerations to his upper body. EMS were called and transported him to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Now this story started around 8am in the area of Carmichael and Spikenard Road where two off-duty officers witnessed two men colliding with male 59-year-old Mcphee on the ground. The suspect’s Suzuki Swift was headed east on Carmichael Road.

A hot chase followed between the off-duty officers and the suspects. The chase ran through Excellence Estates then onto Golden Isles Road, Cowpen Road then into Summerset Community where the suspects stopped their vehicle and began firing shots at the officers.

A gun battle unfolded and it was at that time the killers hopped back into their vehicle, sped to a dead end and vanished like the Taliban into the bushes. By this time responding teams joined the pursuit and tracked down one of the wounded suspects who was shot in the back. He was taken for medical attention under police guards. HE GA BE IN TROUBLE!

Police seized the silver Suzuki vehicle, firearms, and some valuable items inside.

BUT HERE IS THE BIG STORY. One of the men involved in the murder of James McPhee (and this chase) is the same man who was recently released for armed robbery. In fact, the suspect robbed McPhee last year and his trial was about to begin. And guess who was the key witness and victim in that robbery? You guessed it: Mr James McPhee.

Now a second robbery by the same suspect who got bail delivered a death sentence to the trade unionist James McPhee. Now what yinner believe should happen to that suspect?

We say give him bail for a second time but deal with him justly as the rest!

A WORD TO THE WISE IS SUFFICIENT!

We report yinner decide!