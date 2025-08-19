CHAZZ Prince Wright just 13 died on his birthday in a freak vehicle crash on Grand Bahama…

Chazz Prince Wright, 13

FREEPORT| Chazz Prince Wright was just 13 when he lost his life in a terrible car crash on The Warren Levarity Highway this week on Monday 18th August 2025.

It was Chazz 13th birthday (same day of the accident). Family tell us it is a sad loss as he will not return to the classroom this school year.

He died following that three vehicle crash near Bahama Rock.

Accidents do happen but the scale of these many multiple fatalities on the streets across the country tell of a deeper crisis on the streets.

Are all these drivers valid? Have they really had driver’s lessons? Or did half of the drivers on the streets in this country bought a driver’s license? Something is wrong around here!

