COP Knowles confirmed a police officer is in hospital after falling ill while in custody!

Why was Cpl. 3152 Taylor behind the cell to begin with? Did someone want him dead? HE IS A MEMBER OF REVOLUTION CHURCH!

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles and Police Cpl. 3152 Delmar Taylor

NASSAU| Police are still extremely tigh-lipped following that incident at a police cell in the country which caused an officer to be taken to hospital.

Commissioner of Police Shanta Knowles today has now confirmed that a police officer has been taken to hospital while in custody.

Some context: We know the officer was placed in police custody by some high up on the RBPF following a serious investigation. At the time of hearing the incident our sources confirmed the police officer had attempted suicide! THAT WE NOW BELIEVE WAS NOT TRUE! We wonder still how did the officer get behind bars when officers by standards are placed under QUARTER GUARD at the Police Barracks! THAT DID NOT HAPPEN?

BP will now confirm Police Officer 3152 Delmar Taylor was detained by officers. He was taken out of a cell following “an incident”. Why was he arrested again? Police are tight-lipped. Commissioner Knowles said he fell ill, but we at BP say he attempted suicide and now believe it was attempted MURDER!!!

Taylor once sued government before after not being promoted. We ga ask the question again: Who placed him under arrest? Why was he arrested in the first place? AND WHO WANTED HIM DEAD?!

