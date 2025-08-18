DRM Authority rolls out new Disaster Alert system

A vehicle sits in standing water after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade spun across hundreds of miles of coastline where communities had prepared for life-threatening storm surges, walls of water rushing inland. (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP) – FILE PHOTO

NASSAU, The Bahamas – The Disaster Risk Management Authority rolled out its Disaster Alert System Sunday when the first Disaster Alert was issued to residents in the southeast Bahamas advising them to conclude preparations as Tropical Storm conditions associated with Hurricane Erin could begin impacting the area within 48 hours.

The Authority also partially activated its National Disaster Emergency Operations Centre (NDEOC) in New Providence as of 12noon Sunday (August 17). Incident Command Centres in Inagua, Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Long Cay, Acklins and Samana Cay were also activated.

Officials say gusty winds, thunder storms, and rough seas including dangerous swells, could be experienced in the region as early as Monday morning (August 18).

DRM Authority Managing Director, Aaron Sargent, said Sunday’s launch culminated months of testing and is part of the country’s Early Warning System, and is a part of the Authority’s proactive approach to preparedness.

It was also the end result of intensive collaborations with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and its Communications Unit ahead of the Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“We have been testing the Alert System with the Royal Bahamas Police Force and Senior Assistant Commissioner Zhivago Dames and his team well in advance of the peak of hurricane season,” Sargent said. “This is something that has been in the works for a number of months and we were able to successfully release today. The first Alert was issued in the southeastern islands at 10.30 this morning, and continued warnings will be sent (as long as necessary). We urge residents to heed the notifications coming in.”

Sargent said the launch of the Disaster Alert System is in line with key components of the Disaster Risk Management Act, 2022, that established the Disaster Risk Management Authority, while also establishing a more holistic approach to disaster risk management in The Bahamas.

An objective of the Act is to reduce the socio-economic and environmental impacts of disastrous events with a particular focus on vulnerable populations.

The legislation shifted the focus from reactive responses to disastrous events, such as hurricanes, to a more proactive approach that emphasizes risk reduction, mitigation and preparedness.

“Our legislation speaks to identifying risks, understanding early warnings and so a part of this, through our partnership with the Royal Bahamas Police Force, has been to get the warnings to our people in advance,” Sargent said.

“As we have seen, rapid intensification of these storms is the name of the game with these new types of systems. In past years, persons had more time to prepare. That is not always the case nowadays, and so we have developed a rapid means of getting communication into the hands of our residents so that they can take preparations more seriously. That is our focus and priority at the DRM Authority,” Sargent added.