Tiki Bikini bartender Elias Fritz remanded to prison

Elias Fritz charge in shooting at police chase.

by: thegallery242.com

NASSAU| Elias Fritz, a Bahari brand ambassador and bartender, who gained viral fame after female cruise passengers praised his boyish good looks on TikTok, has been remanded to prison on serious criminal charges.

Fritz is facing charges of attempted murder and attempted armed robbery in connection with a dramatic police chase and shooting incident that occurred on August 11.

He is charged alongside a 17-year-old male.

According to official police reports, officers from Operation Black Scorpion were on routine patrol near Ida Street and Robinson Road when they observed a white Japanese vehicle speeding without headlights. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver reportedly refused to comply, triggering a high-speed pursuit.

During the chase, the suspects allegedly opened fire on police, prompting officers to return fire. The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Eastern Road.

Three males—two aged 19 and one aged 17—were taken into custody following the crash.

Police say a high-powered weapon was recovered from the scene. All three suspects sustained injuries during the collision, with one 19-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

He was transported to hospital for treatment. In a related incident, a separate motorist flagged down a police unit on East Street, claiming he had been shot by occupants of a white Japanese vehicle in the Robinson Road area.

That individual was also hospitalized with gunshot injuries.