COVID-19 TEST REQUIREMENT FOR ENTERING THE BAHAMAS ELIMINATED

Hon. MICHAEL Darville.

STATEMENT| The Ministry of Health & Wellness via the COVID-19 Advisory Committee confirms that effective Tuesday 20th September, 2022 the requirement for unvaccinated persons to have a negative COVID-19 test result to enter The Bahamas has been eliminated.

Vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens and visitors can enter The Bahamas without testing regardless of vaccination status.

All other platforms that capture and report on COVID-19 testing and related data in-country will remain in place and the results will continue to be reported to the Surveillance Unit at the Ministry of Health & Wellness. The Ministry of Health & Wellness will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust protocols as necessary based on the latest scientific data.

Visitors and citizens are reminded to follow the preventative measures such as proper handwashing, mask wearing and physical distancing; that along with vaccination will help to minimize the spread of COVID-19.