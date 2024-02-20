Cuban Sex Workers in the Bahamas have infected several men at brothel! The sex worker charged has been denied bail!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| A Cuban woman who believed to have passed a deadly sexually transmitted disease onto her clients has been arrested along with her handler yesterday and charged before the courts.

Magistrate Samuel McKinney charged Shannon Bannister, 42, who is alleged to have been keeping a brothel inn a community. He also charged Yudith Gonzalez, 35, of Cuba, with prostitution.

Bannister is accused of allowing a brothel to be operated on his property at 14 Ardastra Estates between December 1, 2023, and February 17.

During that time, Gonzalez allegedly earned a living as a prostitute.

It was also claimed the prostitute has a disclosure of AIDS while servicing a number of her clients in the community.

