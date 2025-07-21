Dame Cynthia Pratt cuts the ribbon to the new Leno Corporate Centre

Ceremonial Ribbon Cutting by Dame Cynthia Pratt, Prime Minister Philip Davis KC and Leno’s President Sean Longley

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt was in attendance and participated in a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the Grand Opening of newly-constructed Leno Corporate Centre, at the top of the hill, Collins Avenue. Leno also celebrates its 15th Anniversary.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis delivered official opening remarks. Leno Founder and President Sean K. Longley, CPA, led the festive occasion.

Rt. Rev’d Laish Zane Boyd blesses the new LENO Corporate Centre.

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC addresses the guests at the new Leno Corporate Centre.

(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)