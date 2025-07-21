Dame Cynthia Pratt cuts the ribbon to the new Leno Corporate Centre

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Governor General, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Dame Cynthia A. Pratt was in attendance and participated in a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for the Grand Opening of newly-constructed Leno Corporate Centre, at the top of the hill, Collins Avenue. Leno also celebrates its 15th Anniversary.
Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Hon. Philip Davis delivered official opening remarks. Leno Founder and President Sean K. Longley, CPA, led the festive occasion.
(BIS Photos/Patrick Hanna)