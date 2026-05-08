Deron Brooks should speak honestly to the public with the multiple promotions given to Customs and Immigration Officers under Davis Government!

Bahamas Customs, Immigration and Allied Workers Union President Deron Brooks

NASSAU| Another opposition operative organizing commentary for the opposition today is one Deron Brooks who is president of the Bahamas Customs Immigration and Allied Workers Union.

Now it appears that Brooks’ members got nothing, not even a sit down by the former FNM Government when last in office, but have enjoyed some multiple promotion exercises in Immigration (3) and Customs (2) since the Davis Government came to office with many benefits to support workers in this union.

All promotions with the Union are currently in the 2025 agreement and the open door policy by Minister Pia Glover- Rolle with all parties involved have been done! So what now is the problem?

More promotions for workers under this umbrella union are being processed before the Commission and the Ministry of Public Service!

It is untrue for anyone to suggest that Customs guards are being left out. The facts are clear: guards were previously promoted with the understanding and condition that they would obtain the necessary qualifications required to advance to the next level. Failure to qualify themselves means such persons cannot climb in the natural progression as set out.

Union Leaders like Brooks who walk around with the Crackerjack lawyer must exercise honesty when discussing matters with the press and the general public.

STOP misleading people with statements void of truth and facts – ALL TO CRAFT A LIE OF MISINFORMATION AMONG MEMBERS OF THE UNION AND THE WIDER PUBLIC!

And we ga say it like this: If you want progress and good honest relationship with your government, yinner – come MAY 12th – should remember ya safe with BRAVE! THANKS!

We report yinner decide!