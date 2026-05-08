Obie Fergusons and his Cabal in opposition to progress should start an honest conversation by telling Bahamians how many agreements were signed in the last failed FNM Government! ZERO!

Obie Ferguson head of the TUC

NASSAU| Obie Ferguson these days behaves like a lawyer who has collected his law degree out of a crackerjack box. Sometimes we wonder how many of his faculties are actually intact when you follow up on his statements.

Today the tired looking Trade Union Congress (TUC) President was at an event screaming that the number of agreements negotiated by the government are not real. REALLY, OBIE?

Taking away all the political BULLSHIT in Obie’s Statement, here are just some facts for the CRACKERJACK LAWYER AND TUC PRESIDENT:

There are actually some 40 plus Unions in the Bahamas that require the signing of multiple agreements among them. Many of these agreements are not limited to just government unions alone!

Many of these agreements include private sector unions, quasi-government entities, and statutory corporations such as unions representing workers at BTC, ZNS, the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union, banking sector unions, and many others across the country (and at many of these places there are management and line staff agreements). But the BIGTIME ATTORNEY/ PRESIDENT DON’T KNOW THIS?

For Obie Ferguson to at this late stage of his career to not be able to distinguish the difference between UNIONS AND AGREEMENTS within and across union bodies and agencies speaks volumes to the kind of leadership at the helm of the TUC!

The Bahamian Public must know the facts not misinformation being spewed daily by operatives connected by the hip to the opposers of progress!

The facts are that some 60 plus agreements were inked by the Davis Government through its competent Minister Pia Glover Rolle who is a strong believer in progress not confusion.

Those many agreements are a record that speaks for itself, unmatched by her predecessors in office, agreements that were negotiated, signed, workers benefited, and labour relations advanced for Bahamians. THIS IS PROGRESS!

The likes of Obie Ferguson and his cabal must stop misleading workers and start respecting the intelligence of the Bahamian people!

And they should start by reminding the public of the ZERO list of agreements for workers by the former FNM Government and their complete abandonment of unions when in office. This should be the opening line for Obie Ferguson who we still believe loves crackerjack.

We report yinner decide!