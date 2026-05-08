PRD REJECTS ALLEGATIONS OF MASS IRREGULARITIES IN VOTER REGISTER

Harrison Thompson

The Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) has dismissed as inaccurate claims circulating in the public regarding alleged anomalies in the Voters Register, stressing that these involve a limited number of cases and technical discrepancies rather than a systemic issue.

The PRD stated that irregularities have been identified in approximately 135 individuals out of a total of 209,264 registered voters, representing less than one percent of the electorate. The majority of these cases involve transferred voters.

The department also categorically denied claims that so-called “special cards” had been issued, clarifying that all affected individuals hold valid voter cards — either purple or biometric — issued in accordance with legal procedures. According to the PRD, the issue does not relate to voting eligibility but to technical mismatches in the register, such as incorrect constituencies or improperly recorded data.

Following the identification of the anomalies, the PRD sought legal advice from the Attorney General’s Office. Based on the guidance received, affected individuals are required to vote using a “protest ballot” in accordance with Sections 57 and 58 of the Parliamentary Elections Act, and the department confirmed it will fully comply with this advice.

Additionally, the PRD noted that at a meeting held on May 6, 2026, stakeholders were informed that the department would adhere to the law, without any indication being given regarding the exact number of affected individuals.

The Parliamentary Registration Department reaffirmed its full commitment to ensuring free, fair, and lawful elections.