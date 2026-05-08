PRD staffer was caught taking photos of sensitive PRD information and passing it on to the Opposition Party! FIX IT!!!!

NASSAU| A female on Grand Bahama has been written up at the Parliamentary Registration Department (PRD) after she was caught taking photographs of sensitive information inside PRD and sending that information into opposition camps.

Bahamas Press has already identified the suspect who has been written up and reported by senior PRD officers who believe the matter has been resolved. BUT NOT SO!

The said individual was overheard bragging about how nothing will be done with her and is laughing at staffers who reported the incident.

Well, Bahamas Press has since investigated the female PRD employee and has since pulled her file on our shelves.

The suspect now in question was once employed at the Department of Social Servicses and was axed out of that department for “STEALING FOOD VOUCHERS”!

How could a woman who was fired for “THIEFIN” vouchers from the poor get in the Parliamentary Registration Department in the first place?

Bahamas Press is calling on Harrison Thomspson COMMISSIONER for the PRD to address and deal with this incident immediately. YA SEE, YOU DON’T LISTEN when a complaint is filed and, from what we can see, your competence level appears to be falling fast as the General Elections approach!

How could anyone caught taking photos of sensitive election material still be allowed to hang around the place is beyond us!

We ga report and let the public decide!