Pintard Party working for the foreign LAWBREAKERS at Turtlegrass Resort on Big Samson Cay, Exuma

Pintard supports foreigners who continue to break the laws in this country and who disregard Bahamians!

EXUMA| Last night the scrapgang party led by Michael “PETTY” Pintard – which is set to lose at the polls on May 12th – was openly spreading a defence for his paymasters at Turtlegrass Resort in EXUMA.

Now Pintard minced no words, suggesting that the Bahamas Government was responsible for a decision by Turtlegrass Resort to fire some employees. Here is the context.

Turtlegrass Resort, a $20 million development, started construction without proper required approvals for the project. Even if mama dem wants to build, there is a need for proper development approvals. But not so for the people at Turtlegrass Resort. They are, in the mind of Pintard, perhaps ABOVE THE LAW – and are not answerable to any government.

Turtlegrass Resort, back in February, were ordered to stop its illegal construction on Samson Cay until all proper and necessary approvals, environmental concerns or otherwise are met.

But, here again, the players at Turtlegrass Resort found it convenient to wait till MAY to announce to the world its decision to terminate staff, all in a bold attempt to strike at the Davis Government and the People of the Bahamas!

Bahamians would know no Government goes in and shuts down any development. There are professionals in the Department of Planning who do their JOBS! And no one is above the law! So if they catch you building without permits or without the right permits you will be shutdown!

Anytime you find a developer who comes along, disrespects the government (WE THE BAHAMIAN PEOPLE) and finds the usual anti-progress suspects like Eric Carey, the Tribune Editors and Diane “ONE EYE DI” Phillips, you just know those people have no damn respect for the Bahamian people or the people of the darker tones.

The FACTS ARE Turtlegrass Resort owns the FNM and are the real pay masters of Petty Pintard and his scrap gang crew.

Turtlegrass Resort (FOREIGNERS) was caught building illegally and the FNM, the usual sympathizers, are hellbent on protecting the interest of the people who they really work for. The FNM is known for illegal building. Remember the illegal, lawless dredging in the Land and Sea Park by the Aga Khan when Hubert Ingraham was flying up and down on his helicopter, catching ride? The FNM always protected lawless rapists of the land and sea. THEY GAT NO DAMN SHAME!

Turtlegrass Resort on Big Samson Cay has no respect for Bahamians and, if ya ask us, they have little respect for the process or Bahamians.

We ga report and let yinner decide!