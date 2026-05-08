DAVIS GOVERNMENT EXPANDS NATIONAL SCHOOL BREAKFAST PROGRAMME TO ALL SPECIALTY SCHOOLS

Davis visiting students at school breakfast programme.

The Government of The Bahamas has announced the continued expansion of the National School Breakfast Programme (NSBP), with the inclusion of three specialty schools as part of the ongoing national initiative already being implemented across the country.

The programme, which began in October 2023, is already operating in all public preschools, primary schools, and all-age schools. With the latest expansion, it will now also include specialty educational institutions.

As part of this rollout, Providing Access to Continued Education (PACE Bahamas) will begin receiving breakfast services on May 6, followed by the School for the Blind and the Transitional Alternative Programme for Students (TAPS) on May 11.

According to official figures, the programme currently serves approximately 20,500 students across 118 schools on 17 islands, with more than 1.8 million meals delivered to date.

Minister of Education and Technical & Vocational Training, Glenys Hanna-Martin, said the expansion reflects the government’s commitment to fully supporting students.

“Every child in The Bahamas deserves to walk into a classroom ready to learn,” she said.

Prime Minister Philip Davis emphasized that the programme is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the education system and support families.

“A healthy breakfast helps students focus and make the most of their opportunities,” Davis said.

The government has confirmed it will continue expanding the programme to ensure equal access to healthy meals for all students across the country.