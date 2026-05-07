PLP Candidate in MICAL IS Ronnell Armbrister

PM DAVIS: I spent the day across MICAL with Ronnell Armbrister, and I saw a young leader who understands that progress must reach every island.

She is ready to help carry forward the work already underway: energy upgrades for Acklins and Mayaguana, broadband on every inhabited island, telemedicine in Family Island clinics, stronger hurricane resilience, and economic development plans built around the unique opportunities of Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins, and Long Cay.

Ronnell is exactly the kind of MP that MICAL needs for what comes next.