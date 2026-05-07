MICAL candidate and former police may be a person of interest with the Americans!

Is he also a part of the Cocaine Boat Exercise now before the US COURTS?

James Leo Ferguson

NASSAU| The Miami Independent made it extremely clear to the voters, it said, and we quote: ” …former National Security Minister Marvin Dames as its candidate, it handed Bahamian voters something more uncomfortable than a ballot choice. It handed them a liability.”

This point, as expressed by a US based media house, paints a serious picture of the candidate presented by the FNM this election and we at Bahamas Press now shine the spotlight on another potential suspect the Americans should have as a person of interest.

MICAL FNM Candidate James A L Ferguson must explain how he earn such a high value in receivables on a salary of a police officer?

Ferguson must explain how recently he purchaseda vehicle – with $15,000 in all US CASH?

Why did Ferguson refuse transfer out of Inagua after being requested to do so by senior officers of the RBPF?

We know the US would be interested in such a person seeking office in the House of Assembly when we are not even clear on his ability to travel into the United States of America!Ferguson must answer this! Why, as a senior officer in the Royal Bahamas Police Force, he was discovered having a road traffic operation on the island in the southern Bahamas around 4am in the morning? What was that about?

And perhaps Ferguson should help the Americans with these questions: Why would a police officer, making less than $65,000 a year, have an interest in and the funds to purchase a confiscated vessel which was engaged in nefarious activities.

But Bahamas Press, now on the ground all across MICAL, has this question for the FNM Candidate in MICAL: WHO IS THE INDIVIDUAL FLYING UP AND DOWN ACROSS MICAL WITH?

We ga report and let yinner decide!