PM DAVIS: MAY 12 GIVES BAHAMIANS A CHANCE TO DO SOMETHING NOT SEEN IN DECADES

PM Philip Davis KC along with Education Minister Glenys Hanna-Martin arriving at mass rally in Savannah Sound, Eleuthera last evening.

NASSAU| Philip Davis is urging Bahamians to look beyond political loyalty and vote for continued progress in the upcoming May 12 general election, saying voters have a rare opportunity that has not happened in decades.

Speaking to supporters, Davis said the election presents a chance for the country to maintain momentum instead of starting over under new leadership.

“On May 12, we have a chance that we haven’t had in decades. We have a chance to keep the country moving forward rather than stopping and starting all over again,” Davis said.

He encouraged voters from across the political spectrum—including supporters of the Free National Movement and independents—to prioritize national progress over party affiliation.

“You can still be an FNM or an independent or whatever, but this time your vote for progress means that the country will be able to move forward,” he said.

Davis emphasized that the vision his administration is offering goes beyond party politics and requires national unity after the election.

“The progress we are offering to the country is not based on party colors,” Davis said.

He added that all Bahamians must come together after election day to continue building the country.

“We know that come the day after election, we need all Bahamians to pull together to work for the common good,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come as political parties intensify campaigning in the final days before voters head to the polls on May 12.