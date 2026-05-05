VIDEO REVIVES PAST QUESTIONS: FNM APPROVED 35 CITIZENSHIPS EVERY TWO WEEKS, PINTARD WAS PART OF THE GOVERNMENT

NASSAU| Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard is facing criticism following the circulation of a video highlighting remarks about citizenship approvals during his time in government.

The video, shared online with the caption, “THE FNM WAS SWEARING IN 35 CITIZENSHIP EVERY 2 WEEKS.. Michael Pintard was in the cabinet,” features comments about the frequency of citizenship ceremonies and immigration matters.

In the video, a government official states that a commission responsible for citizenship approvals was meeting regularly and processing applications at a steady pace.

“This Commission meets every two weeks and since appointed, has approved some 160 persons to be registered as citizens. And every two weeks that I am in the country, I do a swearing-in ceremony of at least 35 people every two weeks to be citizens,” the speaker said.

The remarks also addressed unresolved immigration cases, with individuals encouraged to submit their information through church leaders.

“For each and every one of their delegates or their members who are waiting for some response from the Department of Immigration, give their names, telephone numbers and email addresses to their pastors. Their pastors will, I’m asking them, pass that on to the President, and he will pass them on to me,” the speaker said.

The video further included comments about national development and unity.

“Our aim is to improve the lives of all of those affected by what we are doing as we seek to build a better Bahamas. Let us join hands and hearts in the spirit of solidarity,” the speaker added.

The clip ended with a controversial statement referencing a prophecy about foreign influence.

“The prophecy says they will come to your country with a foreign language, take your wealth and have no use for you.”