DAVIS: FNM SUFFERS FROM “POLITICAL AMNESIA” AND IS RUNNING FROM ITS PAST

PLP TSUNAMI BLUEWAVE MEGA RALLY AT FARMER’S MARKET MONDAY 4 MAY…

NASSAU| Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis, accused the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) of “political amnesia,” claiming that the party has forgotten its own track record while campaigning for renewed public support.

Addressing his supporters, Davis said his administration has results it can be proud of, unlike the opposition, which he claims is trying to run from its past.

“They have amnesia. And that’s why we say, we say that we run on our records while they run from their record. And our record shows that we can deliver,” Davis said.

He recalled that the country’s economic situation was significantly worse after the FNM left office.

“The day after, the day they left office. Today, several months after they left office, The Bahamas’ credit rating was downgraded,” the prime minister said.

According to Davis, his government’s policies helped improve economic indicators and restore confidence among international financial institutions.

“Four and a half years later, after implementing our policies, we were given an upgrade for the first time in 17 years. The Bahamas was given an upgrade,” he emphasized.

The prime minister also expressed concern about the FNM’s list of candidates, claiming that some of them display “anger management issues” and cannot be trusted to lead the country in what he described as “serious times.”

Additionally, Davis referred to recent international reports involving the FNM candidate for Garden Hills, warning that The Bahamas’ international reputation could be put at risk if the party returns to power.