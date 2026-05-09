DAVIS: THE DECISION FOR THE FUTURE OF LONG ISLAND IS IN YOUR HANDS, GIVE US YOUR VOTE THIS TIME

Prime Minister Philip Davis and team on the campaign trail.

LONG ISLAND| Prime Minister Philip Davis and leader of the Progressive Liberal Party has asked for support from voters in Long Island ahead of the upcoming general election, during a rally held in Deadman’s Cay.

Addressing supporters, Davis delivered a direct message to voters who have in the past supported the Free National Movement, urging them to give his party a chance in this election.

“I want to speak directly to every Long Islander who has voted for the FNM in the past. I see you, I respect you, and I understand you,” Davis said.

He emphasized that he understands the island’s political traditions, family ties, and long-standing loyalties to certain political figures, but stressed that he is not asking voters to permanently change their political identity.

“I am not asking you to forget that. I am not asking you to leave your party forever. I am asking you for one thing — lend me your vote. Just this once,” the Prime Minister said.

Davis added that additional support would allow the government to complete ongoing projects on the island.

“Lend me your vote so Long Island can get an airport, better internet, energy equity, investment in eco-tourism, and the future you deserve,” he said.

He also reminded voters that only three days remain until the election.

“In three days, the speeches will be over. In three days, the rallies will be finished. In three days, the decision will be in your hands — where it has always belonged,” Davis said.