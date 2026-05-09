I’M CHOOSING PROGRESS: BUDDY HIELD PUBLICLY SUPPORTS PHILIP DAVIS

Bahamian NBA star Buddy Hield with PM Philip Brave Davis KC

NASSAU| Bahamian NBA star Buddy Hield has publicly endorsed Prime Minister Philip Davis and the ruling Progressive Liberal Party ahead of the General Election scheduled for May 12.

In a social media post, the basketball player said The Bahamas gave him his start and that he will always want the best for the people and future generations.

“The Bahamas gave me my start, and I’ll always want the best for our people and the next generation coming behind us,” Hield wrote.

He added that he has seen firsthand the support that Prime Minister Davis, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper and Mario Bowleg continue to provide through youth development, sports, and Bahamian athletes representing the country on the international stage.

“Don’t mind the noise. On May 12, I’m supporting steady leadership and choosing progress,” the NBA player said.

His endorsement comes just days before voting, as political parties intensify their campaigns ahead of election day.