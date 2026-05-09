CHESTER COOPER: PLP HAS DONE MORE FOR LONG ISLAND IN 4 YEARS THAN THE FNM DID IN 40 YEARS

DPM Chester Cooper alongside Prime Minister Philip Davis KC on the campaign trial.

Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper told supporters at a rally in Deadman’s Cay that the Progressive Liberal Party has done more for Long Island over the past four years than the opposition has done over the past four decades.

During his remarks, Cooper said residents of Long Island had supported another political party for years, which he argued had failed to deliver enough results for the island.

“Long Island, for too long you have given your support to that other party that has given very little to Long Island. You know it, I know it, the country knows it — and you have lived it,” Cooper said.

He added that residents of the island had been loyal and consistent voters but accused the opposition of taking them for granted because Long Island was viewed as a safe seat.

According to Cooper, rather than focusing on criticizing political opponents, his goal was to speak about progress and future opportunities for the island.

“I didn’t come here to attack anyone or dwell on the past. I came here to talk about progress. But let’s be honest — they have failed you,” he told supporters.