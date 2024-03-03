Devynne Charlton blazes to gold, shattering World Record in the 60m hurdles

The Bahamas soars to the top of the Caribbean rankings at the World IndoorChampionships…

Devynne Charlton

Minister Bowleg STATEMENT: The Bahamas emerged as a true giant at the recent World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, claiming the top spot amongst Caribbean nations on the medal chart. This incredible feat is a testament to the unwavering talent and dedication of our Bahamian

athletes.

Leading the charge was the unstoppable Devynne Charlton, who cemented her dominance in the women’s 60m hurdles by shattering the world record not once, but twice. Her blistering run in, clocked in at a blazing 7.65 seconds, was two-hundredths of a second faster than her previous record set just a month ago. This remarkable achievement places her in a league of her own, proving that she is truly the world’s best in this electrifying event.

Team Bahamas’ success extends beyond gold medals. Ken Mullings displayed exceptional athleticism in the heptathlon, securing a personal best and a new national record with his fourth-place finish. Charisma Taylor showcased her talent with a sixth-place finish in the women’s triple jump, while Donald Thomas and LaQuan Nairn displayed their skills in the high jump and long jump events with markings of 2.15m and 7.59m, respectively.

Anthonique Strachan competed in the women’s 60m event, finishing eighth in the semi-final round.

The entire nation overflows with pride for the accomplishments by this six-member team. We celebrate Charlton’s record-breaking feat, the resilience and determination of all our athletes, and their unwavering spirit in representing The Bahamas on the world stage. They have shown the world that our small nation packs a powerful punch. The aquamarine, black, and gold proudly flies high in recognition of your achievements.

A huge congratulations to Team Bahamas, the coaches, the federation, and everyone who contributed to this incredible performance. The journey continues, and we stand with you, united, as you pave the road to Paris with gold and world records in your sights. We salute you. 242 to the world!!!