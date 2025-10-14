Diocese of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands on Archbishop Gomez passing…

Archbishop Drexel W. Gomez

Bishop Laish Boyd

IN MEMORIAM: The Anglican Diocese of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands records with sadness and thanksgiving the passing of Archbishop Drexel Wellington Gomez, former Bishop of this diocese and former Archbishop of the Church in the Province of the West Indies (CPWI). He passed away peacefully today, Tuesday, 14th October, at the home of his son, Damien, surrounded by his family.

Archbishop Gomez was ordained a deacon on 21st December, 1959 and a priest on 1st February, 1961. He was made Bishop of Barbados on 24th June, 1972 and Bishop of this diocese on 1st September, 1996. He became Archbishop of the Church of the Province of the West Indies on 20th October, 1998. He retired on 31st December, 2008, and remained active and involved in the Diocese and in St. Agnes Parish until his illness earlier this year.

His contribution spans the diocese, the community of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Province of the West Indies, and the worldwide Anglican Communion. He made great contributions in each of these areas. It would be fair to say that the impact of this Bahamian son from Bullocks Harbour, the Berry Islands, to the world stage has been nothing short of tremendous.

The diocese offers love, heartfelt condolences, and assurance of prayers to his wife, Carroll, his children, Damien, Dennis, Dominique, and Debbie and their families, to his siblings and their families, and to the family of St. Agnes Parish, N.P., and to all of the bereaved.

May he rest in peace.