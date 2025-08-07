DPM Cooper elected vice president of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly representing the Americas region

WASHINGTON| In a significant development for regional tourism leadership, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper has been elected vice president of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) General Assembly representing the Americas region. He will serve in this capacity for the 2025 term.

The UNWTO General Assembly is the supreme decision-making body of the organization, responsible for electing officers, adopting policies, and guiding the global tourism agenda.

Serving as vice president places The Bahamas in a pivotal position to influence international tourism policy and collaborate on sustainable development priorities across the region.

The election took place during the official UNWTO Regional Commission for the Americas session held in Lima, Peru, on August 1, 2025, where Full Member States of the Americas region voted by secret ballot.

While The Bahamas previously held a vice presidency at the 21st UNWTO General Assembly in 2015, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper’s election marks a renewed era of active leadership, with the country once again assuming a visible role on the world stage at a time when tourism faces both remarkable opportunities and complex challenges.

“This appointment is the result of strong regional partnerships and a shared vision for a more resilient and inclusive tourism sector,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper. “It is an honor to represent The Bahamas and the Caribbean at this level, and I am committed to ensuring that our collective voice helps shape the future of global tourism policy and practice.”

“This is an important moment for our country and for Caribbean leadership,” said Latia Duncombe, Director General of Tourism. “Deputy Prime Minister Cooper’s election is a powerful endorsement of his leadership and the high regard in which The Bahamas is held by its regional partners.”

As Vice President of the UNWTO General Assembly, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper will play a key role in facilitating international cooperation and supporting the implementation of sustainable tourism initiatives, reinforcing The Bahamas’ commitment to shaping a more equitable and sustainable global tourism sector.