Marlin Newton found guilty in rape with male teen!

Marlin Newton, 51

BREAKING| A 50-year-old man, Marlin Newton, who told police that he and a 17-year-old boy were “lovers” during an interview, has been found unanimously guilty of having sexual relations with an underaged boy.

Meanwhile in another matter, a man accused of raping a family friend said the alleged victim “begged” him to do it, a Supreme Court jury heard yesterday.

Bertram Frazer is alleged to have raped the 19-year-old woman on January 21, 2024.

The court heard that Frazer, 37, was a guest at the alleged victim’s mother’s birthday party.

Sometime during the festivities, it was discovered that the alleged victim was missing.

That’s when her mother started a search. She eventually caught Frazer raping her daughter on the back seat of his car.

On January 23, 2024, police held a confrontation between Frazer and his accuser.

At this time, he alleged that he and the woman had consensual sex in his car.

He said the mother started banging on the window. He said that when he finally opened the door, the mother attacked him and he went home.

Frazer claimed that the daughter sent him a text message asking if he was okay.

He said he replied, “WTF,” and the daughter said that she would deal with it.

Frazer said, “It wasn’t rape. She was begging me to do it.”

By contrast, the accuser said that she started to “feel drunk” after taking several shots, so she decided to walk it off.

During the walk, she said she met Frazer, who was holding two plates of food.

She said while walking together, he asked if she was “ready to sleep with him”.

When they reached the car, the woman said the both got inside.

According to her, Frazer had sex with her against her will.

During the assault, she said her mother started banging on the window and pressing her face against the glass, and attacked Frazer when he opened the door.

Tamika Roberts is the prosecutor. Public defenders Stanley Rolle and Danielle Kemp appear for Frazer.