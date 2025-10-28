First set of evacuees arrive safely in New Providence ahead of expected impacts of Hurricane Melissa

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Almost 240 residents from the islands of Inagua and Acklins were among the first set of evacuees from the southeast Bahamas to arrive safely in New Providence, Monday, October 27, 2025 in response to the threats posed by the monster storm Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 Storm.

Additional evacuations have been scheduled to continue through Tuesday in those southeastern islands expected to receive the impacts of Hurricane Melissa.

The evacuations came on the heels of an Evacuation Order issued early Monday morning for residents of Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, and Ragged Island by Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip E. Davis, K.C., following a briefing with officials of the country’s Disaster Risk Management Authority, the Bahamas Department of Meteorology: “And all other relevant agencies as a precautionary measure designed to ensure that residents in the most vulnerable islands are relocated to safety before conditions begin to deteriorate.”

(The Ministry of Education and Technical and Vocational Training also issued an advisory on Monday advising of the temporary closure of schools in the southeast Bahamas as of Tuesday (October 28, 2025).

The first group of 138 evacuees from Inagua arrived safely in New Providence at approximately 4:30 p.m. Monday. They were processed at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gymnasium before being transferred to shelters.

In addition, approximately 100 evacuees from Acklins were safely transported into New Providence. That group included elderly and medically vulnerable individuals who were given priority assistance.

They were received by officials from the Department of Social Services who, along with dedicated volunteers, managed the intake process at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs Gymnasium, ensuring that “every person arriving from the Family Islands is treated with dignity and compassion.”

The evacuees have since been housed across seven activated shelters on New Providence, among them, the Nassau Village Community Centre, New Bethlehem Baptist Church, Remnant Tabernacle Church of God, Epworth Hall, which serves as the country’s special needs shelter, Breezes Hotel, the New Providence Community Centre, and the Fox Hill Community Centre.

Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Disaster Risk Management, the Hon. Leon Lundy, applauded the residents for their “cooperation and courage in following the evacuation orders.”

Minister Lundy said: “Because of your wise decisions, hundreds of Bahamians are now safe and secure tonight.”

Evacuations will continue through Tuesday. Disaster Risk Management officials said there will be an “absolute cut-off point,” after which flights will cease and emergency assistance will be paused until the all-clear has been issued.

“To those who have not yet chosen to evacuate, I urge you to act now. Once the storm arrives, it will not be possible to reach you until conditions improve,” Minister Lundy said.

“For residents on islands under hurricane warning but not under evacuation order, I encourage you to continue preparing. Secure your homes, check on your neighbours, and prepare to shelter in place.

To our brothers and sisters in the Northern Bahamas, please continue to monitor the official updates and remain alert.”

Minister Lundy also commended what he termed as “the extraordinary dedication of the many Bahamians who have worked throughout this day.”

“Across our islands, we have witnessed professionalism, compassion, and national unity at their best. Our Family Island Administrators have been the backbone of this operation. They have provided steady leadership on the ground, ensuring that every resident is informed, that transportation is organized, and that the most vulnerable among us receive the help they need.

“The Disaster Risk Management Authority has led this response with focus and coordination, maintaining constant communication with the Family Islands, the Department of Social Services, the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Bahamasair, Public Health, and our many partners to make sure every piece of this national effort moves together.

“The Department of Social Services has been at the centre of shelter management, guiding evacuees with care, empathy, and professionalism. Their officers, along with dedicated volunteers, have managed the intake process at the Kendal G. L. Isaacs Centre, ensuring that every person arriving from the Family Islands is treated with dignity and compassion.

“We extend deep appreciation to our partners at Bahamasair, Global Support and Development, Sunrise Airways, and InterCaribbean Airways. Your cooperation has been essential in safely moving

residents from the southern islands to higher ground. Every flight you have operated has represented a family safeguarded and a community protected.

“I also wish to recognize the men and women of the National Youth Guard. This program, conceived by our Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip Davis, has once again proven its value to the nation. These young people have shown discipline, courage, and commitment, serving tirelessly in shelters and coordination centres across New Providence. They represent the next generation of leadership and service in The Bahamas.

“Our gratitude also extends to Rotary Bahamas for their unwavering volunteerism and compassion. In every moment of need, they continue to show up for our people.

“This has been a challenging day for our nation, but also an inspiring one. Across every island, airport, and shelter, Bahamians have shown discipline, unity, and love of country. That is the strength that defines us. Let us remain vigilant. Let us stay prepared. And let us continue to look out for one another as one people, united in faith and purpose,” Minister Lundy added.