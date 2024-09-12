Five people arrested in Fort Lauderdale in connection with the death of 7-year-old Deonte Atwell – From eating the pets to starving kids?

Five charged in Fort Lauderdale for staving a kid.

FLORIDA| Five people, including family members and home health care providers, have been arrested in connection with the death of 7-year-old Deonte Atwell, who died of severe malnutrition on Christmas Day 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, according to authorities.

The child, authorities said, was found weighing just seven pounds when he was pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center on Dec. 25, 2023.

Prosecutors allege the death occurred amid a scheme to defraud Medicaid, valued between $10,000 and $50,000.

Atwell’s mother, Michelle Doe, 37; Deonte’s brother, Tyreck Irvin, 21; and his grandfather, James Graham, 70, face multiple charges including first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter, and child neglect.

Two healthcare workers, Mirlande Moltimer Ameda, 47, the owner of Samaritin Home Care Provider, and nurse Cassandre Lassegue, 33, also face felony murder and Medicaid fraud charges.