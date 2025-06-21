FNM Southern Shores aspirant defeated in the court by PLP wartime general Dave!

Grave Digger Denalee Penn-Mackey

NASSAU| The Free National Movement was delivered its first blow on the campaign trail as the PLP Wartime General Dave Major delivered a (cut-you-know-what) victory against Southern Shores aspirant Denalee Penn-Mackey.

Penn-Mackey who wanted to run but couldn’t get a PLP nomination so gravitated to her FNM Party, has become a bitter soul and, after being defeated in the courts for a second time, can smell defeat already in the Southern seat.

In March Penn-Mackey brought the bind over case against Dave after several voice notes that he sent out saying that she could not be trusted!

Several FNM suspects felt the same and widely circulated the voice notes, causing a viral effect on the grave digger.

PLP legal eagles Ben McKinney and Joel Seymour took the case and defended Major against the claims brought by Penn-Mackey. At the first hearing in March McKinney (who should be a KC by now) gave Penn-Mackey’s lawyer and the Magistrate a lecture on the law and why her bound over application had no prospects of success.

On Wednesday Attorney Joel Seymour systematically tore Penn-Mackey’s evidence to shreds since she was attempting to introduce ‘hearsay’ evidence, but did not want to call any of these witnesses to testify on her behalf.

The Magistrate Kara Turnquest stopped the case about 5 minutes into it since both the law and the fact that Penn-Mackey did not have any admissible evidence required her to throw the case out.

The PLP wartime general Dave Major was not even called to give a defense, much less cross-examine his accuser.

Magistrate Turnquest gave Mrs Penn-Mackey words of wisdom before she left the court. However, she informed her that if she misunderstands that if she decides to enter into political life then she has opened herself up to criticisms. [I mean the bleaching cream gat these people thin skinned bad!].

Perhaps the already defeated FNM aspirant Penn-Mackey left the courtroom in shock, after spending a small fortune she didn’t even have an arguable case. It is the view of BP that perhaps she just might return to barking at the moon somewhere near Lake Cunningham.

Penn-Mackey wasted her time and money and has already proven to the FNM and people of South Shores she does not have the thick skin needed to be in politics anyway.

