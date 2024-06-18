Former Prime Minister rushed to hospital OPM informed…

Former PMs Perry Christie, Hubert Minnis updated…

Former PRIME Minister Hubert Ingraham

NASSAU| Former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham was rushed to Doctors Hospital after suddenly falling ill.

It was the quick intervention of medical professionals at the private healthcare facility that saved his life with an emergency procedure.

It is unclear what health challenges the former North Abaco MP experienced but concerned family members were quick to call doctors after he did not look well.

Ingraham was a picture of good health earlier this month when he attended the Free National Movement convention on June 1 to voice his support for FNM Leader Michael Pintard who faced a leadership challenge from former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

Ingraham was also vocal in the lead up to the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election last year.

Ingraham served as the second prime minister of an independent Bahamas for 15 years during two non-consecutive terms.

He was first elected prime minister in 1992 and stepped down as FNM leader in 2002.

Though he remained in parliament as the North Abaco MP, he returned to the forefront as leader once again and became prime minister for the third time in 2007.