Former Principal at St. John’s College found unresponsive at her Eastwood Home this afternoon…

Ms Cleomie Woods passes at 75

Ms Cleomie Woods, 75

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now reporting the passing of former St. John’s College Principal Ms Cleomie Woods, 75.

She was found unresponsive in her Eastwood home as she prepared soup for members of her community.

Ms Woods faithfully attended her beloved home parish of St Barnabas Anglican Church, where she served in the parish daycare services and as President of the Usher Board.

To her children, school and church family we at Bahamas Press express our deep condolences on her passing. May She rest in peace.