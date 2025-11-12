Golden Isles By-Election is a REFERENDUM on where VOTERS stand across the country!

file photo

NASSAU| DECISION DAY NOVEMBER 24th, 2025 in the Golden Isles by-election is a referendum for who will lead us for the next five years.

In short Bahamas Press believes a VOTE FOR THE FNM will be a clear sign of trouble for the PLP whenever a General Election is called in 2026. And such a vote will cement factions within the opposition party and rally a presently divided base.

Similarly, a VOTE for the DAVIS PLP in Golden Isles will be a clear maker on the decision by the voters (NOT JUST IN GOLDEN ISLES) but across the country! And here is why this is our view.

GOLDEN Isles represents that southern (western) corridor of New Providence, which usually marks the political state of play in southern New Providence which delivers GOVERNMENTS to power in the Bahamas! Gold seats turning red is not a good sign of things to come.

If a RED Wall is delivered in the Golden Isles that, (in our view), would mean a clear building of a RED WALL across the southern corridor of New Providence; a marker of things to come in 2026.

If Prime Minister Philip Davis KC out maneuvers Pintard FNM again – as skillfully as we know him to be in the game of politics – Davis’ 2026 Election TWO-STRAIGHT VICTORY CAMPAIGN will kick off in Golden Isles on November 24th. And we can assure the FNM, it will be downhill from here.

Let us be clearer on this point: A by-election win for the PLP in GOLDEN ISLES exceeding the magic number of 627 vote majority (the number won by the former PLP candidate turned MP Vaughn Miller) shall record in fact that the PLP’s support has grown since 2021.

The PLP has won the last three by-elections namely in 2010 in Elizabeth, 2012 in North Abaco (THE SEAT OF FORMER THREE TERM PM HUBERT INGRAHAM) and again in 2023 in the West Grand Bahama and Bimini by-election.

A RED Wall win in Golden Isles will break that record by the PLP, which has won by-elections while in Government and Opposition.

A DAVIS PLP win in Golden Isles records the beginning of the end of Pintard’s leadership, and a violent call from within the FNM to break down the entire leadership structure shall grow loud!

And here is why: According to sources deep inside the FNM leadership former PM Hubert Ingraham warned Pintard not to challenge the Golden Isles seat. Former Leader Tommy Turnquest also warned Pintard to not challenge the PLP in the Golden Isles by-election. Former DPM Brent Symonette advised Pintard the same not to play marbles with the PLP, and so did the washhouse man Dionisio D’Aguilar. Pintard rejected all their advice and now his horse is in the gate.

When the FNM announces its January 2026 National Convention Michael Pintard would be presented as the Leader who led the FNM into defeat twice in three years. His position as leader will become untenable and across the floor that Convention will call for him to GO!

Remember we at Bahamas Press warned that Pintard will be GONE BY SUMMER! He is on borrowed time as leader of the FNM!

WE REPORT YINNER DECIDE!