HE Hope Strachan is set to become a Justice of the Supreme Court of the BAHAMAS!

Her Excellency Hope Strachan

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has more great news for the country as we announce the name of another decent citizen with an impeccable character who is set to join the Supreme Court of the Bahamas.

BP can now confirm the Chief Justice of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Sir Ian Winder is set to invite Her Excellency Hope Strachan to serve on the bench.

With vast experience in law, Attorney Strachan has served for many years as a Magistrate, as a Member of Parliament for the community of Seabreeze, and as a Cabinet Minister in the Ministry of Financial Services and Local Government.

Her Excellency presently serves as the Bahamas’ Ambassador to UNESCO.

She attained her LL.B. (Honours) degree from the University of London, United Kingdom, and was admitted to the Bar of England, Wales, and The Bahamas in 1989.

We at Bahamas Press welcome her many talents, legal ability, and dedication to justice on the bench and we know for sure HELP and HOPE are on the way in the Judiciary.

We wish her well and GOD SPEED in her new role.

We report yinner decide!