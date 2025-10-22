Homicide #68 is a seven-months-pregnant mother of two – Lauren Saunders

Police recovered the body of single mother Lauren Saunders in bushes off Munnings Road, off Gladstone Road Wednesday morning.

NASSAU| Police say have found the body of 30-year-old Lauren Saunders, the seven-months-pregnant mother of two who had been missing since Sunday.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, visibly disturbed by the incident, paused for a moment of silence in the House of Assembly on Wednesday morning as he offered condolences to the family.

In a statement PM Davis wrote: “Ann and I are deeply saddened by the tragic discovery of the body of Lauren Saunders this morning. Our hearts are heavy for her family and loved ones as they face this unbearable loss.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family and friends. No parent or loved one should ever have to endure such pain.

“We call for justice for Lauren. Whoever is responsible must be held accountable. Violence against women has no place in our society and must be met with the full weight of the law.

“We thank the Royal Bahamas Police Force for their swift response and urge that every resource be used to bring those responsible to justice.

“As a nation, let us come together in compassion and unity. Let us honour Lauren’s memory by continuing to build a Bahamas where every woman and girl is safe, valued, and protected.”

The victim’s body was reportedly discovered with gunshot wounds near Munnings Drive, off Gladstone Road, on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, bringing a devastating end to a search that gripped the nation.

Saunders’ silver Jeep was earlier found abandoned off Coral Harbour Road with a flat tire, and her purse and shoes left inside, sparking fears for her safety. Family members said she left work early Sunday to meet a man believed to be the father of her unborn child but never returned home.

What will be interesting is to see what CCTV found on multiple camera footage that led police from where she was taken from to where her body was discarded.

