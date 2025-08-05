Major changes come to the Anglican Church as Bishop Laish Zane Boyd sets out new Priest appointments in the Diocese

Fr Eric Miller, Dr Kari Marcelle and Fr John Pinder

NASSAU| The Anglican Diocese of the Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands is set to make some bold new appointments across the Church.

BP is learning Dean Harry Bain is set to retire on the 31st of December and this announcement comes with new shifts in the church.

Archdeacon Dwight Rolle will assume the role of Dean of the Cathedral as Dean Bain demits office.

Assistant Priest at Christ Church Fr Eric Miller, who served his last Sunday at the Cathedral, will take the new appointment as rector of Holy Spirit in Chippingham. That appointment takes effect on September 1st.

Assistant Curate at Cathedral Fr John Pinder will be posted on Grand Bahama as the Rectors of St. Michaels All Angels and St Nicholas. Fr Pinder will also take on the role as a math educator at the Bishop Michael Eldon School.

His appointment at the school will take place on September 1st and in the parishes on October 1.

BP is also learning St. Gregory the Great on Carmichael Road will also be getting a new priest. Dr. Kari Marcelle, who also serves as the Honorary Consul of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, shall be appointed rector of St. Gregory. Dr Marcelle had served as assistant priest of St Gregory back in 2024.

BP wishes God’s Speed to all three rectors as they take up their new posts.

