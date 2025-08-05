Emancipation Day events in Fox Hill a smashing success

NASSAU| Residents and the wider community came to Fox Hill early Monday morning to rush at the Emancipation Day events.

The defunct JCNP Chairman Dion Miller suggested that drums across the Junkanoo Community will go silent after the announcement of a new Commission to manage parades was being advanced.

Well, Miller’s suggestion was completely ignored by Junaknooers who showed up at 12:01am Monday morning in full support of the Emancipation Day celebrations and rush in Fox Hill.

Bahamas Press warned Miller, Silbert and Arlene Ferguson that they do not run Junkanoo and that the parades belonged to the People of the Bahamas.

In fact, the sponsors have more say about what the group does than the defunct JCNP!

As Junkanoo moves forward we advise Junkanoo Groups and residents to never allow those who seek to control Junkanoo after doing a piss-poor job of managing it to ever be in charge of anything.

We report yinner decide!