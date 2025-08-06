Prime Minister Philip Davis’s Contribution to the Debate on the Parliamentary Elections (Amendment) Bill 2025

Madame Speaker,

Before I address the substance of the Parliamentary Elections Amendment Bill, I ask that this Honourable House pause to reflect on the passing of a giant in Bahamian journalism, Mrs. Nicki Kelly.

Mrs. Kelly passed away this week at the age of 93. For decades, her fearless writing helped shape public life in our country. She did not spare governments, from her piercing questions or honest critiques. That is precisely what made her such a vital figure in our democracy. She believed that those entrusted with power should be held accountable and that the press had a duty to ask hard questions.

She never sought accolades. She sought the truth. In an age of partisanship and misinformation, Nicki Kelly remained a consistent voice of independent thought, principle, and sharp analysis. She had the rare courage to write what she believed, without favour and without fear. What I admired about her was her ability to approach her subject matter grounded in facts, always thoroughly researched, setting a standard by which all journalists should be measured. However, that standard is lacking in some individuals today

Her legacy, Madame Speaker, is not only in the many bylines and headlines she produced. It is also in the enduring expectation she helped to set: that public officials in The Bahamas must answer to the people. On behalf of my Government and, I believe, this entire chamber, I extend condolences to her daughter Catherine, to her loved ones, and to her many admirers across the country. May she rest in peace.

Madame Speaker,

It is fitting that we remember Nicki Kelly as we debate a bill that touches the heart of our democratic process. This legislation, at its core, is about safeguarding the integrity of elections and ensuring that every Bahamian eligible to vote has their voice heard. That is what democracy demands, and that is the standard we must uphold.

We sometimes take for granted how far we’ve come. It wasn’t always the case that every Bahamian could vote. For much of our history, voting was a reserved for privileged few men: those who owned property, those who had wealth, those who carved a narrow image of democracy and jealously guarded the right to vote for a certain segment of The Bahamian population.

In colonial times, only propertied men, largely of European descent, had the right to vote. In 1807, free black men were granted the right in law, but in practice, many barriers remained. Elections were conducted publicly, with votes called out loud in front of candidates, often under pressure and in a way that suppressed free choice. This was called the open vote.

The introduction of the secret ballot in 1937 in Nassau, and later across the islands in 1942, was a major step forward. No longer would Bahamians be forced to reveal their vote under the eyes of the powerful. Still, voting remained tied to property ownership and wealth.

It took another generation of struggle for those barriers to fall. The General Assembly Elections Act of 1959 abolished property qualifications for men to register vote. The Women’s Suffrage Movement then fought to secure the right to register to vote for women, and in 1962, women voted in a general election for the first time.

These were not minor adjustments. They were defining moments that moved this country closer to fairness and equality. That progress continued with Majority Rule in 1967, and with Independence in 1973, when our Constitution guaranteed universal suffrage.

Today, every Bahamian citizen over the age of 18 who is ordinarily resident in The Bahamas and not disqualified by law has the right to vote. That right is sacred. It has been secured through protest, principle, and political courage. Our duty is to protect it.

Madame Speaker,

I share this history not as a formality but as a reminder. Electoral reform is not a new discussion. Each generation of Bahamians has considered how to improve the system. Each has faced resistance. Each, in time, has found a way forward.

The amendments before us today are part of that legacy. They do not break from our democratic tradition. They continue it. We are not tearing down what came before. We are building on it. We are strengthening what we inherited. We are meeting the demands of the present and preparing for the challenges of the future.

Just as those before us debated the secret ballot, the removal of property qualifications, and the extension of the franchise to women, we now face questions about how best to manage voter identification in a modern age. That includes the introduction of biometric voter cards, which I will speak to in greater detail as we proceed.

But let no one misunderstand. The right to vote in The Bahamas has never been static. It has been expanded, protected, and improved over time. It has moved from whispered decisions behind closed doors to ballots cast in private and counted with transparency. That history gives us both confidence and responsibility.

Today is no different.

Madame Speaker,

In our democracy, the decision to register to vote is a personal one. Some Bahamians, including members of certain religious communities, choose not to register at all. That is their right. But once a citizen makes the choice to register — regardless of where or when they do so — that act carries weight. It is not just a bureaucratic formality. It is a declaration of civic intent. From that point forward, their right to vote becomes sacrosanct. It deserves to be protected with seriousness and care. That is why we have built legal safeguards around the register, why we defend access to the polls, and why we insist that every lawfully registered voter be treated with fairness and respect.

We are here not only to pass a law but to affirm the principles that brought us here. We are here to make clear that the right to register to vote in The Bahamas will never be weakened. It will only be made stronger.

Madame Speaker, with that foundation, I now turn to the present proposals before this House.

Madame Speaker,

When it comes to elections, public trust is not something we can afford to take lightly. The strength of our democracy depends not only on the right to register vote, but on the belief that elections are conducted fairly, transparently, and in a manner worthy of the people we serve.

Over the years, international observer missions from the Organization of American States (OAS) , the Commonwealth, and other reputable bodies have monitored our general elections. Their reports have been consistent. While they have commended the peaceful conduct and credible outcomes of our elections, they have also expressed serious concerns about the way we manage our electoral process.

They have noted, time and time again, that our current system remains manual, outdated, and prone to error. They highlighted that our voter registration remains entirely paper-based. That photographs are affixed manually. That voter identification cards are laminated paper cards that can be easily lost, duplicated, or forged. That inaccuracies in voter information have created confusion at the polls, and in some cases, denied citizens their right to vote on election day .

In 2012, 2017, and again in 2021, observer reports urged The Bahamas to modernize the system. They called for a move to electronic registration, to biometric voter identification, and to stronger protections for the integrity of the register. They made these recommendations not because they doubted our commitment to democracy, but because they believed that our people deserve a process that is secure, modern, and efficient.

Madame Speaker,

The international community is not alone in its call for reform. Here at home, many Bahamians have expressed similar concerns. They see a registration system that still requires long lines and repeated manual verification. They worry about the reliability of paper cards, the risk of impersonation, and the lack of real-time verification at the polls.

At the same time, I want to acknowledge that there are genuine concerns about the pace and clarity of the changes. From the public commentary, we’ve heard a range of views. Many Bahamians support modernizing our electoral system. They see biometric voter ID as a natural step forward, especially in a world where such technology is already widely used for passports, banking, and border control.

They want an election system that reflects the 21st century. They want to know that their vote is protected by the best tools available. But they also want to understand how it works. They want reassurance that no one will be left behind, and that no voter will be disenfranchised simply because they don’t yet have a biometric card .

Some believe the process has moved too quickly. Others believe it has taken too long. And many more want to know whether the rollout will be fair, secure, and accessible. These are reasonable questions. This government takes them seriously.

Let me also be clear on one important point. This is not about electronic voting. This legislation does not introduce online voting, digital ballots, or any form of voting by electronic device. The process of casting and counting votes remains entirely manual. What we are modernising is how we register voters, how we verify identity, and how we protect the integrity of the roll. Biometric voter cards and electronic poll books are tools to strengthen the front end of the electoral process not to alter how votes are cast or tabulated. The ballot box remains at the centre of our democracy. This reform ensures that the names on the register are accurate, the credentials secure, and the process credible.

That is why we have committed to a public education campaign. That is why we have ensured that voters who already submitted biometric data for their passport can transition easily. That is why we have emphasized that the new biometric cards are optional, and that every eligible voter on the register, regardless of what form of ID they hold, will be able to cast their ballot .

Madame Speaker,

Let us be honest with the Bahamian people. Biometric identification is not a new idea that has suddenly appeared. It is not a scheme devised overnight or driven by some political agenda. In fact, it was the former administration that introduced the legal authority for biometric cards. It was their law, passed in 2020 by then, that introduce the concept. Our government is not rushing through a brand new idea. We are simply implementing a policy that was already agreed in principle by Parliament, and now we are focused on creating the legal and operational framework for a secure and efficient electoral process .

Let us also remember what is at stake. As more countries move to digital and biometric systems, it is our duty ensure that The Bahamas embraces technology and remains on the cutting edge of digital transformation. Countries across the Caribbean and Africa — Guyana, Ghana, Nigeria — have already adopted biometric voter ID. They did so to reduce fraud, improve efficiency, and strengthen public trust .

The world is changing. And if we want to protect our democracy, we must be willing to evolve with it.

Madame Speaker,

The core principle must remain: every eligible Bahamian has the right to vote, and that vote must be protected. Any reform we pursue must uphold that principle, not undermine it. That is why this legislation matters. Because without reform, we risk clinging to systems that no longer meet the expectations or needs of our people.

The task before us is to ensure that the way we register, the way we vote, the way we protect the ballot, reflects not only the values of our democracy, but the realities of the time we live in.

That is our duty. And that is what this amendment seeks to achieve.

Madame Speaker,

As mentioned the road to these reforms did not begin last week. Nor did it begin with this government. The journey toward a modern electoral system began under the previous administration in 2020, when the then Free National Movement government introduced legislation to establish a permanent register and legal authority for biometric voter identification.

At the time, I served as Leader of the Opposition. And I stood in this very chamber to raise a number of concerns, not in a spirit of obstruction, but out of a sense of duty to protect the integrity of the democratic process.

As a part of my contribution then it clear then that while we supported the idea of a permanent register in principle, the process that was unfolding lacked sufficient transparency, proper safeguards, and public education. I pointed to the risk of disenfranchising voters displaced by Hurricane Dorian and economic hardship. I questioned the absence of clear protocols for data collection and verification. I asked how privacy would be protected, and what oversight would be established. I asked whether we were rushing a change that required deliberate and careful implementation .

Madame Speaker, not only were those questions left unanswered, they were barely acknowledged. No courtesy letter was sent to invite engagement. No technical briefing was offered to The House Members . No attempt was made to convene a bipartisan consultation or public forum. The government of the day made its decisions behind closed doors and pushed ahead as if concerns from this side of the House or the general public were of no relevance.

We are determined not to repeat that mistake.

A very different approach was taken this time. The Parliamentary Commissioner have wrote directly to myself and the Leader of the Opposition, inviting us to meet with him to discuss the proposed amendments in detail. The Parliamentary Commissioner organized a technical briefing of House Members and will have a vigorous education campaign. I have proposed that his team meet with the Parliamentary Registration Department and the technical experts from Canadian Bank Note, the same firm used under his administration, to provide a full and transparent briefing on the implementation process .

Madame Speaker,

This is not merely a gesture. It is a deliberate signal that we believe electoral reform must rise above partisan politics. The public has every right to expect that the two major parties can find common ground on how we protect the most basic function of a democracy, the vote.

The difference between now and then is not only in our actions. It is also in the information we now have. In 2020, I raised those concerns with limited visibility into the technical framework. Today, as Prime Minister, I have the benefit of expert briefings, operational plans, risk assessments, and international examples to inform our path forward.

And what I see, Madame Speaker, is a clear opportunity to complete what was started but left unfinished. The legal framework for biometric voter cards was enacted in 2020. That was only part of the reform. What was never done was the hard work of operationalizing it, building public understanding, securing the IT data infrastructure, and preparing the system for responsible execution.

That is the work this government has undertaken.

We are not starting from scratch. We are completing a process. But unlike our predecessors, we are doing it with transparency, consultation, and respect for all voices at the table.

Madame Speaker,

There are those who now stand in opposition and raise concerns about this reform, some of them genuine, some politically convenient. But let the record show: the government I lead is extending to the Opposition a level of courtesy and collaboration that my colleagues and I were never granted when we sat on that side.

This is leadership.

We believe that building trust in elections requires more than strong laws. It requires good faith. It requires humility. And it requires treating one another, even across the aisle, with the respect this democratic process demands.

So I say to the Leader of the Opposition: your concerns will not be dismissed. Your party will not be sidelined. The door is open for dialogue, for briefing, and for contribution. We invite you to help strengthen the process, not out of political expedience, but because it is the right thing to do for our country.

That is how we move forward, together, and in full view of the Bahamian people.

Madame Speaker,

Now that we have acknowledged the history of this effort, and the principle behind it, let me speak clearly to the legislation that is before us today.

This is not a symbolic bill. It is a substantive set of amendments that modernize how we register voters, issue voter identification, and administer polling stations. These amendments are targeted, precise, and legally sound. They give full effect to reforms already passed into law, and they provide the tools necessary to protect electoral integrity without limiting access to the ballot.

Among the changes, we are replacing the concept of a “permanent” voter card with a secure biometric card that carries a 10-year validity. That change is now embedded in new Section 14A. This card will be similar to size, shape, and feel to your driver’s license and NIB card. The card will be valid for ten-years. This approach reflects what is already done in other national systems. It ensures that voter credentials remain current without requiring wholesale re-registration .

The Act also introduces a new Section 14B, which mandates a national voter verification exercise once every ten years. This is not just about the card. It is about the integrity of the register. During this process, voters will appear in person, confirm or update their personal and biometric information, and if needed, receive a new card. The Parliamentary Commissioner will have the authority to conduct this exercise with flexibility in timing and location, and penalties are set for false declarations .

What is important here, Madame Speaker, is that we are not starting from zero. Approximately 80 percent of Bahamian voters already have biometric data on file with the Passport Office. This legislation allows those voters to consent to a secure data transfer, eliminating the need for repeat biometric capture. This is an efficient, privacy-conscious way to build continuity into the new system .

We also introduced a new Section 19A, which formalizes the procedures for issuing these biometric cards, ensuring that every card issued is linked to a verified entry in the register, signed electronically, and backed by a secure digital counterfoil. This is what modernization looks like. Not just technology for its own sake, but rigorous systems to protect the vote .

The use of electronic poll books is another major advancement included in this bill. These secure digital devices will allow for fast, accurate retrieval of the voter register at polling stations, including counterfoil data for each voter card. Print copies will still be required at every station as a backup. This is a layered system with digital innovation and traditional safeguards working together .

We have also codified how to handle any biometric mismatches. Section 57 is amended to clarify that if a card fails to verify through biometric means, the presiding officer must still allow the voter to vote once identity is confirmed through other legal methods. This prevents any potential disenfranchisement and reinforces the guiding principle that no Bahamian should be denied their right to vote due to a technical fault .

Madame Speaker,

I now turn to a concern raised by the Leader of the Opposition in his recent correspondence. He questioned the lawful removal of approximately 15,000 names from the register. This matter must be addressed with full understanding of how our system is structured.

The responsibility to maintain the register falls under the Parliamentary Commissioner. That authority does not reside with a minister, a member of the Cabinet, or any political figure. The removal of deceased, disqualified, or ineligible persons is not a discretionary action. It is required by law.

Sections 13A, 13B, and 22 of the existing Act give the Commissioner express power to investigate, verify, and remove names where warranted. These are legal duties. They are not optional, and they are not subject to political interference. The Commissioner’s independence is guaranteed by our Constitution and must be respected in both principle and practice .

Removing names of the deceased, or those no longer eligible to vote, is part of maintaining a credible electoral register. That should not be controversial. We cannot ask for clean elections and then object when the law is followed to ensure precisely that outcome.

If the Opposition or the person removed or any other party believes an individual was wrongly removed from the register, the appropriate course of action is to present that case to the Parliamentary Commissioner for review, under the legal procedures that exist. But it is not responsible to suggest wrongdoing without evidence. To do so risks damaging public confidence in the system.

Madame Speaker,

It is also important to state, for the record, that the law provides a clear avenue for any person who believes they have been wrongly removed from the register. Sections 22 and 94 of the Act outline the procedures through which a voter may protest their removal. They may file an objection and have that matter reviewed by the relevant authorities. This process is not only available but well-established in law. The Parliamentary Commissioner is duty-bound to investigate and respond accordingly. No Bahamian is left without recourse. That is what legal integrity looks like — not assumptions or insinuations, but the right to be heard and the protection of due process. This ensures that the register is accurate, but also fair.

Madame Speaker,

This bill strengthens the legal architecture of our elections. It completes a process already endorsed by Parliament. And it provides clear rules, modern tools, and accountable oversight for all aspects of voter registration and verification.

These amendments give practical effect to a vision for fair and modern elections in The Bahamas. They demonstrate that we are serious about safeguarding the democratic process, not just for the next election, but for the generations to come.

Madame Speaker,

The Progressive Liberal Party did not inherit the right to vote. We fought for it. At a time when voting was a privilege of the few, it was the PLP that stood on the front lines to make it a right for all. We dismantled the barriers of race, class, and gender. We made the vote count for the many, not just the privileged few.

We are not here to be lectured by those who came late to the fight for freedom and electoral reform. The Free National Movement did not lead the struggle for suffrage in this country. And they still have yet to confront the legacy of those whose politics they inherited — the very same interests that spent decades trying to deny Bahamians full participation in their own democracy.

And Fifty-Two years later they are still struggling to explain their fierce opposition to us becoming independent country free from the shackles of our colonial masters

So let me say this without apology. This government will not allow the Opposition to speak loosely about the administration of our electoral process. We will not allow them to sow doubt for political gain, or to cast accusations of wrongdoing without evidence. We are not afraid of scrutiny, but we will not sit by while those who legislated this process attempt to now undermine it with reckless commentary.

If the Leader of the Opposition or any member of his party believes there is wrongdoing, let them bring evidence. What is unacceptable is innuendo and political antics. This a time for responsible mature debate about national reform and the protection of our democracy not a time for partisan theatre. And we will not let the FNM, whose historical record on enfranchisement remains uncomfortable and unresolved, so there is no moral high ground for them.

Madame Speaker,

The amendments before us strengthen the right to vote. They do not limit it. Every eligible Bahamian, regardless of what form of ID they hold, will be able to vote in the next general election. The biometric voter card is not a barrier. It is a tool to improve verification, reduce fraud, and modernize our process. It is optional. It is secure. And it is designed to build confidence, not confusion.

The Opposition’s attempt to manufacture panic over a reform they themselves legislated is not just disingenuous — it is disgraceful. When they passed the original amendment in 2020, they said nothing of disenfranchisement. They held no consultations. They dismissed our concerns without a second thought. And now, with the same framework in place, they claim to be the defenders of the vote.

Madame Speaker,

There is a difference between standing up for voters and standing in the way of progress. This government will not allow the line between those two to be blurred. We are here to protect the process, not politicize it.

The register will be cleaned, because it must be cleaned. The Parliamentary Commissioner will do his job, because the law requires it. Names of deceased persons, disqualified individuals, and ineligible entries will be removed. That is not suppression. That is electoral integrity.

And let me say this directly to the Opposition: if you want to defend the right to vote, start by respecting the systems that protect it. Start by being honest with the Bahamian people about the role you played in creating this framework. And start by confronting your own discomfort with the truth of your political history.

Madame Speaker,

We are not here to run out the clock. We are here to deliver a modern, credible, and inclusive voting system — one that can withstand scrutiny, one that reflects the will of the people, and one that holds up not only in Parliament, but in every community across this country.

The PLP will always defend the right to vote. We will not be intimidated, distracted, or delayed. This bill is not just about technology. This is not about electronic voting. It is about trust. It is about fairness. It is about delivering an election where every vote counts and every citizen knows that their voice matters.

This is our duty. And we intend to carry it out with discipline, with conviction, and without fear.

Madame Speaker,

What is before this Honourable House today is not the beginning of an idea. It is the conclusion of a process that was started five years ago.

The former administration made the decision to move to a permanent register. They passed the law to allow for biometric voter identification. But after passing the law, they did not implement it. They left behind a legal framework with no infrastructure, no public education, no safeguards, and no real plan for execution.

It has fallen to this government to finish the job.

We are not here to relitigate what was done in 2020. We are here to bring order to the process. To complete what was started — and to do so with discipline, transparency, and fairness.

Madame Speaker,

These amendments are not about changing direction. They are about delivering on what was promised to the Bahamian people — a voter registration system that is secure, modern, and worthy of the democracy we have built together over the last 60 plus years.

We have laid out the legal protections. We have made clear that biometric cards are optional. We have ensured that no eligible Bahamian on the register will be turned away from the polls. And we have made certain that the Parliamentary Commissioner retains his independence and authority to protect the register without interference.

All of this is now embedded in law, because we believe the vote is too important to be managed by guesswork or political instinct.

Madame Speaker,

This bill closes the loop. It brings certainty to what was left vague. It finishes what the Opposition began but did not complete. It brings closure to a legislative chapter that should never have been left open.

And it does so while respecting the rights of voters, the authority of institutions, and the demand from the public for confidence in the process.

The Progressive Liberal Party has never been afraid of reform. We do the work. We take the responsibility. We follow through.

I commend this bill to the House and call on all Members to support it.

Thank you.