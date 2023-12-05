Major Shakeup Coming at the High Command of the RBPF….

Major Promotion of Officers Coming just before Christmas!

Chaswell Hanna, Shanta Knowles and Damian Robinson

COP Fernander

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is now reporting a major shakeup coming to the HIGH COMMAND of the Royal Bahamas Police Force just days before Christmas.

BP top inside sources tell us a new High Command is headed for the RBPF which will result in a major facelift of new talents surrounding the Commissioner of Police DECENT Clayton Fernander.

A few weeks ago it was reported by BP that Deputy COP Leamond Deleveaux was out, but a second check proved this not to be the case. We apologize for our error in reporting.

BP can confirm leaving the HIGH COMMAND ARE: Bernard K. Bonaby Jr, Ken Strachan, Delerice Ferguson, and Craig Stubbs. Bahamas Press thanks these excellent officers for their service to the people of the Bahamas and we wish them well upon retirement.

The following officers will make the new HIGH COMMAND: Warren Johnson, Dwight Adderley, Earl Thompson, Rodger Thompson, Roger Thompson, Reberto Goodman, Shanta Knowles, Anthony Rolle, Janet McKenzie, Damian Robinson, and Chaswell Hanna.

Over the next few years, two of these names will be groomed to become Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of Police.

BP is learning Shanta Knowles, an intelligent administrator, and stern upholder of Law and Order, shall take over command of the Northern Bahamas as the Top Officer in-charge of Grand Bahama.

Additionally, the Cabinet of the Bahamas, under recommendations advanced, has given the green light for a series of promotions and additional appointments up the ranks for several deserving officers from the ground up. This announcement shall come early next week – just before Christmas.

Bahamas Press congratulates the Decent Men and Women of the RBPF who risk their lives to deliver peace and safety in our communities across the Commonwealth!

