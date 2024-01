Live Scenes following a homicide in South Beach.

Nassau| A second man is dead following a fatal shooting this afternoon on Datura Ave. And Oxford Drive in the community of South Beach.

The first homicide of the year occurred near Venetian Way when a man stabbed to death his own father around 5am New Years Day! It is believed that that murder involved guests to the island.

Police are tight-lipped on both incidents. Das why yinner gat BP reporting…