JUSTIN DELANCY

NASSAU| Friends have now confirmed that 120th homicide victim found on Cowpen Road to be a man by the name Justin Delancy.

His body was found on great side of the road this morning with multiple stab wounds about the body.

Investigators believe he was murdered somewhere else. Who has his phone? And where he was last seen has much to do with putting this investigation together.

May his soul rest in peace.