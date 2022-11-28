Elvis Pintard is fatality victim on Grand Bahama and another fatality in JC Eleuthera this afternoon…

Elvis Pintard is GBI latest fatality victim.

GRAND BAH| Police said a 39- year-old pedestrian died in a traffic accident late last night in Grand Bahama. BP has identified the victim as Elvis Pintard aka Mayday.

He was crossing Queens Highway when he was struck by a Chrysler.

This is like the third person on days to die as a traffic fatality victim on that island.

Meanwhile another traffic fatality was recorded this time on Eleuthera

Police told BP a fatality victim died in the community of James Cistern around 3pm on Monday. That victim died on the scene

Pray for their souls.