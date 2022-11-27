Former Grand Bahama resident Lourdes Limcaco Tolentino Percentie passes…

Lourdes Limcaco Tolentino Percentie

FREEPORT| It is with profound sadness that the family of Lourdes Limcaco Tolentino Percentie wishes to announce her passing on November 26th 2022 in West Plam Beach Florida.

She was born in Quezon City, Philippines but grew up in Boston. Massachusetts. A long time resident of Freeport, she is credited as being one of the IT pioneers on Grand Bahama when the Computer Service and Training computer school was opened. Most government, GBPA and private businesses got their initial training at CST.

Silently, Lourdes assisted and played a fundamental role in the operations of charities on Grand Bahama, especially the Northern Bahamas Council For Disability. In 2000, she was diagnosed with the wicked, bizarre and aggressive Parkinson’s Disease with a poor prognosis of survival.

This resulted in her being severely disable with limited if any movement. Despite the pain and suffering, Lourdes did her very best to maintain her obligations on Grand Bahama. She was forced to relocate permanently back to the United States as treatment and medicines were inadequate or unavailable in the Bahamas. Doctors confirmed her disabled.

Thanks to provisions of the Obama care Act, her essential treatments and medicines were conveniently provided. Being Disabled, Lourdes dedicated the last several years to assisting international charities dealing with world hunger, water and environmental concerns. However her main charity was the Parkinson Foundation where efforts are being made to find a cure or treatment for Parkinson’s Disease.

Lourdes is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dr. Leatendore Percentie DDS and two children, Ferdinand and Amelia. Her presence will be sadly missed.

May her soul Rest In Peace and rise in Glory!